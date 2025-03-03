Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Tejas becomes a beggar; Sailee and Sachin’s shocking discovery

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has always given the viewers ample opportunities to be entertained by the comic narrative that the show follows. We recently saw the big drama that happened in Akash and Riya’s wedding reception where Joy blamed Sailee (Neha Harsora) for stealing Riya’s jewel. The result was that Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) ended up slapping Joy, which resulted in Riya and Akash fighting. Sachin and Sailee made amends by talking to Akash and Riya and convincing them to get back home.

The drama has also seen Tejas’ (Puru Chibber) job hunt landing him in a precarious situation wherein he has been promised a job in Canada if he deposits 14 lakhs to the agency. His family had laughed it off and had asked Tejas to drop the idea. However, Tejas was determined to go to Canada and seek a better life.

The upcoming episode will see Tejas going to a Baba for help in finding the remedy for him to amass such big money. Tejas will be told by the Baba to beg for money, sitting somewhere. Tejas will do the same and will don a beggar’s getup and will sit near the temple to beg for money.

Sailee will be shocked when she will find Tejas begging near the temple. She will call Sachin and together, they both will be stunned to see Tejas’ point of view of earning 14 lakhs by begging. They will bring Tejas home and will also pity his thought process. It will be a hilarious moment at home when Renuka will fail to recognize her own son and will ask the beggar to go and beg other houses and leave her. Renuka will be stunned to know about Tejas’ act. Roshni will be equally shocked at her husband’s behaviour.

What will happen now?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.