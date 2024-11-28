Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Tejas gets emotional; Krish cheers him up

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) being blamed for Roshni’s (Tanvi Shewale) angry act of leaving the house after Sachin exposed his ‘no job’ truth. We wrote in detail about Roshni going to her mother’s house and weeping her heart out, saying that Tejas cheated on her. Meanwhile, we also wrote about Sachin, Sailee (Neha Harsora) and Tejas (Puru Chibber) getting to know about Roshni going to a particular colony. They went to the place and accidentally Sachin saw Krish on the road and all of them went to Roshni’s house without knowing the fact that she was inside. Roshni hid inside while her mother entertained the guests.

We wrote about Sachin and Sailee enquiring about Roshni by showing her picture. However, Roshni’s mother tried not to be conscious of the truth and refused seeing her.

The upcoming episode will see Tejas getting emotional on not finding Roshni. He will have a moment where he will weep for her, and will tell Roshni’s mother that he loves her a lot. Roshni will see Tejas crying and will feel bad about it. Krish will have a moment with Tejas where he will wipe his tears and try to cheer him up.

What will happen when Tejas will know that Krish is Roshni’s child?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.