Ufff… Yeh Love ai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Yug accepts Shaurya’s love; Shaurya and Aanya thank Kairi

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) getting to know about his brother Shaurya’s (Abhishek Verma) love life. As we know, Shaurya loves Aanya, and we saw Yug getting to know about Shaurya being in love with Aanya. We wrote about the emotional confrontation between the brothers where Shaurya poured his feelings in front of Yug, and confessed that he had fallen in love. Shaurya held Yug’s feet and cried for his love to be accepted. And for a change, Yug remained calm and collected, saying that he would think about it.

The upcoming drama will see Yug’s softer side when he will surprisingly agree for the alliance, and will want to meet Aanya’s family. Aanya and Shaurya will be happy with Yug’s decision. Aanya will be seen talking about her brother. They will thank Kairi for helping them put up a bold face before Yug and talk about their love. Now the onus will be on Shaurya to impress Aanya’s brother.

What will happen now?

