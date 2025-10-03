Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Happy ending as Yug saves Kairi; confesses his love

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Kundan’s release from jail, creating tension for the Sinha and Sharma families. Meanwhile, Lata (Riddhima Pandit) continued to keep Kairi’s (Ashi Singh) identity a secret from Mairi and others. Mairi, however, got to know that her second daughter was alive and sought Yug’s (Shabir Ahluwalia) help to find her. Kundan kidnapped Kairi and planned to burn her alive during the Dussehra celebrations. However, Mairi felt that Lata had been kidnapped and asked Yug to save her.

The upcoming episode will bring forward a dramatic climax with Yug finding the whereabouts of Kairi and rescuing her heroically. This heartfelt moment will bring about the union of Yug and Kairi, with Yug confessing his love for her. Lata will stop being an obstacle in Yug and Kairi’s lives and will leave the house. The family will reunite with all misunderstandings and problems solved, with the union of Yug and Kairi.

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.