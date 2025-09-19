Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Kairi claims her right as Yug’s wife; Lata shocked by this twist

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) getting to know about his brothers, knowing that he is not his brother. Yug was teary-eyed and feared whether the entire truth will come out. However, Lata’s (Riddhima Pandit) story about Yug’s struggle in raising them moved the brothers so much that they believed their bond is thicker than blood ties. Amidst this, we wrote about Mairi asking Kairi (Ashi Singh) to remove her chooda and give it to Lata, who is the wife of Yug. Mairi will force Kairi to remove it when they will get to know about Yug’s accident.

The upcoming episode will see the family being shattered by Yug’s accident. They will run to his help and will exercise their love for him. This will make Kairi strong in her mind, and she will claim to be Yug’s wife and will demand all rights in the house. This behavioural change in Kairi will shock Lata. Lata will vow to ruin Kairi’s life.

What will happen next?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.