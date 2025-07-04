Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Kairi faces turmoil; gets questioned by her siblings

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh) fighting the battle of getting back Kairi’s sister who was kidnapped. Kairi fought against her own father who got his daughter kidnapped. When Yug got to know that it was Kundan who planned the kidnap, he got him arrested. This shocked Kairi as she did not want that to happen, as it would only elevate their pain.

The upcoming episode will see Kairi not only listening to the questions imposed by Yug over her not wanting a case against Kundan, but she will also face problems at her own home. Her siblings will misunderstand Kairi’s stand. They will not believe that their own father could get his daughter kidnapped. Also, they will be angry at Kairi for lying to them about their father being in Dubai. They will question Kairi on her behaviour. Kairi will have no answer and will not know how to convince them with an appropriate answer.

What will happen next?

