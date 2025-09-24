Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Kairi wins the ‘Khetri’ challenge against Lata; asserts her supremacy over her

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) meeting with an accident, after which he did not regain consciousness. Meanwhile, Kairi (Ashi Singh) found out that it was Lata (Riddhima Pandit) who got the brake wires removed in Yug’s car. The whole family was shocked to know of it. While Yug’s brothers wanted to apologise to Yug for their bad behaviour, Biscuit changed his opinion about Yug and accepted him.

We have seen the ‘Khetri’ challenge being on between Kairi and Lata. The intention was that whoever got a good Khetri to grow would get the right to Yug and will be the rightful wife of Yug. Lata tried to ruin Kairi’s khetri by pouring disinfectant inside it.

The upcoming episode, however, will have a turnaround, with Kairi’s Khetri growing very well, which will decide that she is the winner. This will demotivate Lata, and she will be thinking of more sinister plans to gain Yug for herself. However, Kairi will assert her position in the house and will bring the Sinha and Sharma families together.

