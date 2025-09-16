Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Lata determined to win; Kairi confident in her own way

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with the Ganpati festival bringing happiness as well as chaos in the Sinha house. As we know, Kairi (Ashi Singh) got a Ganpati idol for the outhouse, where her family lived. Lata (Riddhima Pandit), too, got Bappa home, and Mairi insisted that Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Lata perform the rituals together. However, even while Mairi forced Yug to take part in the Visarjan at home, Yug took time out to be with his siblings, Kairi and her siblings, during the Visarjan of the Bappa placed in the outhouse.

The upcoming episode will see Kairi being happy about Yug doing the Visarjan with her. However, Kairi’s siblings will fear the interference of Lata in Kairi’s life. They will tell her to be careful against Lata’s ploys, especially when Mairi backs Lata. Kairi, will, however, be determined to stop Lata’s game plan. On the other hand, Lata will continue plotting against Kairi.

What will happen next?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.