Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Lata tells Yug’s brothers about their identity; Will Yug be separated from them?

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Lata (Riddhima Pandit) scheming against Kairi (Ashi Singh) and trying to keep her away from Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia). However, the Ganpati Visarjan was proof enough of the love and concern Yug and Kairi shared for each other. Yug did the puja along with Kairi and also did the visarjan, which made Lata and Mairi furious. Kairi’s siblings were concerned about Kairi’s future, but Kairi assured them that all was well.

The upcoming episode will see Lata deliberately exposing the property papers to Shaurya, which will bring the truth out that Yug is not their real brother. To make matters worse, Lata will sit and talk to Yug’s brothers, with an idea of teasing them over their real identity of not being Yug Sinha’s brothers. However, Lata’s narrative will paint a different picture for them. Lata will tell the true struggle story of Yug to raise his brothers. This will melt their hearts, and they will realise that their bond is thicker than a blood relationship. Kairi will be thankful to Lata for telling the brothers the real story of Yug’s struggles.

What will happen now?

