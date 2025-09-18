Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Mairi forced Kairi to remove her chooda; Yug meets with an accident

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Mairi (Supriya Shukla) being unhappy with the presence of Kairi (Ashi Singh) in the house. She wanted Lata (Riddhima Pandit) and Yug to unite, and asked Kairi to keep away from Yug, as she could see love in her eyes for Yug. We saw Yug and Kairi stealing a few moments for themselves during the Ganpati visarjan, which made Lata and Maira furious.

The upcoming episode will see major drama with Mairi getting all the more severe on Kairi. She will insist that Kairi remove the marital choodas from her hand. Kairi will refuse to remove them as it is part of her customary marriage accessories. However, Mairi will be very harsh on Kairi and will forcefully remove them.

Soon after this incident, Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) will meet with an accident. The family will be informed of the same, which will further make Kairi guilty of removing the choodas.

What will happen next?

