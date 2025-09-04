Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Mairi reunites with Lata; demands her gruhpravesh in the house

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Lata’s (Riddhima Pandit) return in Yug’s (Shabir Ahluwalia) life, shaking up the entire rhythm of the Sinha house. Lata’s arrival helped Yug escape from the clutches of the police, but Lata utilised the situation to get back at Yug. As we know, she had told Kairi (Ashi Singh) that she wanted to seek revenge from Yug.

The upcoming episode will be emotional as it will see the emotional reunion of Mairi (Supriya Shukla) and Lata. Mairi will return home and will spot Lata in her house. She will immediately hug her long-lost daughter. Lata too will get emotional, telling her mother how she has suffered after losing her kid and Yug from her life. This will anger Mairi all the more, who will blame Yug for Lata’s misery. Mairi will now take a stand and will demand Lata’s gruhapravesh in the house, thus complicating all relationships.

What will happen now?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.