Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Mairi knows of Kairi’s love for Majnu; has a major fall

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Kairi’s (Ashi Singh) love for Majnu increasing with every passing day. She was happy to receive a bouquet of roses from Majnu but was also sad that he was leaving the country and moving away. A desperate attempt by Kairi to meet Majnu resulted in her going to the same cafe. We wrote about Yug also being present there. A coffee order of Majnu caught Kairi’s attention, and she realized that it was Majnu. She ran after him only to get hold of his coat button.

The upcoming episode will see Kairi falling immensely in love with Majnu. But she will find no way to find out his whereabouts. She will be thinking about Majnu, and will accidentally blabber about being in love with him to Mairi (Supriya Shukla). Mairi will be shocked and will not be able to stand the shock. She will accidentally fall down resulting in major drama.

What will happen next?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.