Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Yug gets Kundan arrested; Kairi gets to know a big truth

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Imarti getting kidnapped, after which Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Sharma) searched for her and finally got her. Yug fought against the goons and saved Imarti. We wrote about Yug also advicing Biscuit to deal with his vulnerabilities and handle his emotions well.

The upcoming episode will see the shocking twist of Yug getting to now about Kundan’s act of kidnapping Imarti. He will go ahead and get him arrested on the charge of Imarti’s kidnap. Kairi will be worried over her father’s arrest and will wonder who lodged a complaint against him. She will eventually get to know that it was Yug Sinha’s complaint that facilitated the arrest of Kundan.

What will happen next?

