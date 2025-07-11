Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Yug has a misunderstanding; vents his anger at Kairi

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Kundan being jailed creating a big tussle in the lives of both Yug (Shabir Ahuwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh). Kundan threatened to get him out on bail before Kairi. However, Yug asked Kundan to reveal the fact that happened years back to him in return for bail. Kairi was worried that Kundan would reveal that she was not the real sibling to her brother and sisters.

The upcoming episode will see the release of Kundan on bail. Yug will be furious and will blame Kairi for it. He will have a big misunderstanding that Kairi joined hands with Vikram and got him out. Yug will be seen getting angry with Kairi and yelling at her. However, Kairi who will be innocent, will get into the case and will find out that it was Vikram who got Kundan released.

What will happen now?

