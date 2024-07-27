Vanshaj Serial Upcoming Twist: DJ Decides To Take Revenge From Yuvika, Neel’s Life In Danger

Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Rahul Kumar Tewary, and Gayatri Gill Tewary, the audience has seen engaging drama with Yash (Shaleen Malhotra) regaining consciousness. Amarjeet tries to arrange a heart donor for Yash. On the other hand, Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) finds solace in Neel’s (Mohit Kumar) heartbeat amidst the looking threat. On the other hand, DJ (Mahir Pandhi) transforms into an evil man eager to avenge Yuvika.

In a surprising turn of events, Gargi visits DJ in jail the next day and is shocked by his condition. DJ assures her he’s fine and counting the days until he gets out to end Yuvika. Meanwhile, Amarjeet meets Rajan Mudaliar to discuss (Finalise) a heart transplant for his nephew Yash, revealing Rajan’s men are already shadowing Neel.

While preparing for his wedding, Neel is unaware of the danger as he focuses on celebrating with Yuvika. Amidst the wedding preparations, Bhanu encourages the team to do their best despite the rushed schedule. Amarjeet finalizes the deal with Mudaliar, determined to get the heart at any cost. Tension builds as Amarjeet encounters Bhanu, leading to a heated exchange about their respective family members.

Later, Amarjeet informs Shalini about the deal. Yuvika, dressed as a bride, receives a black necklace from Gargi, who internally curses her but trusts DJ’s promise that the wedding won’t happen. Yash, preparing for his heart transplant, shares emotional moments with his family, expressing his fears. As the day progresses, Neel sets out to fetch a gift for Yuvika, followed by Mudaliar’s cronies. High-stakes build up as Neel, Yuvika, and Yash’s paths converge.