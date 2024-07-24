Vanshaj serial upcoming twist: Talwar family comes together to find a heart donor for Yash, Yuvika is busy with her wedding preparation with Neel

Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’ continues to engage audiences with its showcase of gender based inheritance norms in society. The series has taken a fresh turn with the introduction of the Talwar family, the archrivals of the Mahajans. In the recent episodes, the Mahajan family is prepping up for Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari) and Neel’s (Mohit Kumar) wedding when Yuvika receives the news that the Automotive Authority of India has denied her request for licences for the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

While on the side, the Mahajan family are celebrating and preparing for the upcoming wedding, on the other hand, Yuvika secures a major auction, going head-to-head with Yash Talwar (Shaleen Malhotra). In the Talwar family, however, things are not so happy as it is revealed that Yash is suffering from a heart ailment and is in dire need of a heart transplant. The entire Talwar family comes together in the face of adversity as they try to find a donor.

The twists and turns will intensify this week, leaving viewers wondering who will be the donor for Yash and will the Neel-Yuvika wedding take place?

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the role of Yuvika Mahajan in Vanshaj, said, “Taking the reins of the Mahajan Empire in her hands was just the beginning for Yuvika. Now, she must prove herself as a skilled businesswoman by outshining Yash Talwar. While she’s busy preparing for her wedding with Neel, her focus remains on securing a crucial business deal. Now that she has taken one step ahead in her business, she is ready to move ahead in her personal life as well and her wedding with Neel is the step in that direction.”

Shaleen Malhotra, who plays the role of Yash Talwar in Vanshaj, said, “Yash is driven by a deep-seated angst against Yuvika due to a long-standing rivalry between the two families. He has vowed to take the family down however his worsening heart condition is posing a challenge for him. The only way he can survive the illness is by a heart transplant. It would be interesting to see how Yash comes out of this life and death situation and if he does, how will he tackle the Mahajans.”

