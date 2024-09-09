Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Sony Sab's show Vanshaj, the audience will see an interesting twist when the goons attack Fehmaan, and Yuvika's life falls in danger.

Sony Sab’s popular show Vanshaj, produced by Swastik Productions, has seen engaging drama revolving around Yash’s (Shaleen Malhotra) and Yuvika’s (Anjali Tatrari) growing closeness. Akshat expresses his feelings about Isha to Yash, leaving both devastated. On the other hand, DJ finds something fishy about Yash’s heart transplant on the same day that Neel’s accident happened.

In the upcoming episode, Fehmaan asks Yuvika to meet him. Yuvika and Fehmaan meet at an unknown place, and Yuvika questions Fehmaan about why he called her to meet at such a place. Fehmaan reveals that they cannot meet at a normal place when they hear people approaching them.

Fehmaan and Yuvika run to save their lives, but the goons attack Fehmaan and beat him until he goes unconscious. Soon, Yuvika spots Fehmaan, and the goons follow her. Yuvika threatens the goons to hand them to the police, but the goons grab Yuvika and beat her with a punch, creating an intense situation. On the other hand, DJ is on a mission to find the truth about Yash’s heart transplant.

It will be interesting to see what happens next and how Neel’s death secret emerges.

Vanshaj is a Sony Sab’s popular show featuring Anjali Tatrari, Shaleen Malhotra and Mahir Pandhi in the lead roles