Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Chandrika gets angry at Vasudha; Dev hides the truth from Chandrika

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Dev (Abhishek Sharma) proposing his love before Vasudha (Priya Thakur) in the grandest way possible. We saw Dev making huge arrangements for his special day. Vasudha came to the venue, thinking she had to shoot a photoshoot. However, she was surprised to see the arrangements there. Dev took her with her eyes closed, and fell to his knees to tell her about his love. Vasudha was happy but also scared about Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s decision regarding their love. Vasudha accepted Dev’s love, but also put a condition that Dev should never opt for her and leave his mother at any time.

The upcoming episode will see Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Parineeta Borthakur) organising the puja for Dev’s well-being. During the puja, Sarika will create a problem for Vasudha. When Vasudha will be praying to the idol, coming near Dev, Sarika will push Vasudha towards Dev, which will make Vasudha fall over Dev, and at the same time, move the idol. However, Dev and Vasudha will safely hold the idol, but the priest will claim that the puja has been ruined by whatever happened. Chandrika will get angry at Vasudha and will be surprised to see how Vasudha’s presence ruined their puja at home. The priest will admit that since the puja did not happen as planned, Dev will face a big danger on his health, and this cannot be avoided. Also, since Chandrika will be upset at the puja not happening, Dev will hide his love truth from her and will delay telling her.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.