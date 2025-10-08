Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Dev and Vasudha get married; When will the family get to know of it?

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Dev (Abhishek Sharrma) lying for the first time to Hanumant, when he told him that he had talked to his mother, Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Parineeta Borthakur), about their love and convinced her of their marriage. Hanumant believed that Chandrika knew everything about Dev and Vasudha’s (Priya Thakur) love story and gave his consent for the marriage. However, the truth was that Chandrika never knew anything about them being in love. Avinash planned to get Dev and Vasudha married in the mass wedding function that Chandrika was about to organise.

We wrote about Vasudha getting to know that Dev lied, and that Chandrika did not know anything about their marriage. She refused to marry Dev under such circumstances. But Dev and Avinash requested her to oblige as Dev’s life was in danger owing to the mangalstura being snapped from Vasudha’s neck.

The upcoming episode will see huge planning done by Avinash to keep the marriage news a secret. Sarika will be on the verge of exposing Dev and Vasudha when Avinash will play his game and avert it from happening. On the wedding day, Avinash will make sure that Dev and Vasudha’s identity does not get revealed before Chandrika and his family. He will also make sure that Hanumant continues to believe that Chandrika and her family are well aware of the marriage.

Finally, the plan will be successful as Dev and Vasudha will get married stealthily as part of the community wedding event.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.