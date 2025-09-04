Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Dev and Vasudha get trapped in the washroom; Will Chandrika see them together?

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Dev (Abhishek Sharma) turning into a complete lover boy, mesmerised in love with Vasudha (Priya Thakur). However, Vasudha has not confessed her love for him yet. We saw Dev gifting Vasudha special earrings, which Sarika saw and snatched from Vasudha. She threw allegations that Vasudha must have stolen it, and also took it from her. Vasudha was worried, as it was a gift given to her by Dev Sir.

The upcoming episode will see situations turning in favour of Vasudha when Sarika will yet again be reprimanded by Chandrika Singh Chauhan. It will so happen that the earrings will again be given to Vasudha, this time by Chandrika herself.

The episode to air will see Dev and Vasudha getting trapped inside the washroom. This will lead to big drama, and there will be an intrigue over them being exposed in public. It will be interesting to see if Chandrika or any other family member will spot them together in the washroom.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.