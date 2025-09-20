Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Dev completes Hanumant’s vrat; Hanumant gets shocked

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Hanumant becoming sick and weak after not having water or food for two days, stressing himself out to complete the vrat. We wrote about Dev (Abhishek Sharrma) getting to know all about Vasudha’s (Priya Thakur) sacrifice, and also about Hanumant’s rigorous vrat to save his daughter. Dev rushed to the temple to help them out.

The upcoming episode will see the dramatic sequence of Dev coming to the temple exactly when Hanumant will be seen lifting Vasudha in his arms and walking up the stairs of the temple, as her feet should not touch the ground. Hanumant will almost collapse with the fear of dropping Vasudha down, when Dev will come and lift her and vow to complete the vrat for Hanumant. Dev will be seen lifting Vasudha in his arms and completing the vrat, thus saving Vasudha’s life.

The fact that the vrat got completed at the hands of Dev will shock Hanumant. He will wonder and think about the priest saying that this vrat can only be completed by either Vasudha’s father, brother or husband. Hanumant will be forced to think about Vasudha’s equation with Dev.

Will Hanumant realise the truth?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.