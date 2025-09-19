Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Dev gets to know Vasudha and Hanumant’s truth; runs to the temple to help them

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Hanumant being asked to do herculean tasks as part of the vrat to save his daughter Vasudha’s (Priya Thakur) life. He was asked to wash the entire temple, bring water and do abhishek of the lord 21 times, and light a diya on his hand and do the maha aarti. Also, as part of the last task, he was asked to lift Vasudha inside the temple and make her pray, and warned that Vasudha’s legs should not touch the ground.

We saw Hanumant start the puja with determination. We wrote about Hanumant falling sick and weak after a few tasks, and being unable to continue with the puja. There will be tension over his not being able to complete the puja, which will mean that Vasudha will meet with a very bad death.

The upcoming episode will see Dev (Abhishek Sharrma) being worried over Vasudha’s indifference. When things go out of control with Hanumant falling sick, but continuing with his vrat, Savitri will reveal the truth to Dev. She will tell Dev that Vasudha took his death threat on herself and that Hanumant is performing a rigorous task to save her life. Dev will be shocked to hear it and will run to the temple to help them.

Will he be able to help Hanumant?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.