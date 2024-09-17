Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Devansh saves Avinash; Chandrika gets to know about Avinash’s act

Vasudha the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has seen the lifestyle of Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Nausheen Ali Sardar) from the aristocratic family in Udaipur. Chandrika is waiting for the arrival of her son Devansh Singh Chauhan (Abhishek Sharma) who has won a prestigious award of the Global Businessman of the Year. On the other hand, Chandrika’s loyal driver Hanumant Singh’s daughter Vasudha, arrives from her village to Udaipur to live with her father. For Vasudha, Chandrika Singh Chauhan is equal to God, as she has learned a lot of good things from her father about the personality.

The upcoming episode of the show will see Devansh eager to return home to see his mother and seek her blessings. However, he will receive a call from his younger brother Avinash who will be in trouble. Avinash will be on the verge of getting forcefully wed when Devansh will get to know his problem. Devansh will arrive at the temple and will fight the goons to save his brother.

When Chandrika will get to know of Avinash’s marriage, she will fume with anger. Chandrika has always been worried about her younger son Avinash, as he is not like his elder brother, Devansh who is dutiful, disciplined and aligned in life.

How will Chandrika react to this problem?

