Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Divya suffers a miscarriage; Chandrika blames it on the halted puja

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Parineeta Borthakur) being troubled with the puja at the Chauhan house being halted by the mistake committed by Vasudha (Priya Thakur) when she fell over Dev (Abhishek Sharma), which also led to the idol being moved. Dev stopped himself from revealing the truth of him being in love with Vasudha. The photograph getting viral in a newspaper of Dev and Vasudha’s close moment further added to the problems of Chandrika. She went to the journalist’s office and claimed that Dev and Vasudha could never come together.

The upcoming episode will see Divya having an accident, which will lead to her being rushed to a hospital. The doctor will, unfortunately, declare that they could not save the child and that Divya suffered a miscarriage. This will be a tragic moment for the whole family, especially for Avinash. Chandrika Singh Chauhan will further blame it on the puja halt and will feel that all of the problems are happening only due to the puja being halted.

What will happen now?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.