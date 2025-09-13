Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Divya’s rare medical condition; Chauhan family in tension

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Parineeta Borthakur) fearing the worst for her family, as the puja at home could not be completed. As we know, Sarika’s ploy caused Vasudha to fall over Dev, with the idol being moved from its place during the commotion. The priest asked Chandrika to stop the puja and warned of problems in the family. Later, Divya, who was pregnant, had a fall from the stairs, owing to which she lost her child.

The upcoming episode will see Divya being treated in the hospital after her miscarriage. But to the family’s shock, Divya will be in a mental trauma, wherein her mind will not believe that she has lost her child. She will behave as though she is pregnant, and will feel happy about the whole pregnancy phase. This will put the family in shock. The doctors will advise the family to play along with Divya and not reveal the truth to her for some time, till she gets better.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.