Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Hanumant falls sick; Will he be able to complete the puja?

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Vasudha (Priya Thakur) sacrificing her own well-being to save Dev (Abhishek Sharrma). As we know, Vasudha conducted the puja, as per the priest’s words, and accepted the death threat on her, and saved Dev. We wrote about Vasudha keeping away from Dev, as she was well aware of meeting with death soon. However, her father, Hanumant, pleaded with the priest and learned about a rigorous vrat that can save Vasudha. He started the vrat with full devotion in order to save his daughter.

The upcoming episode will see Hanumant having to give his all for the vrat to get completed. It will take a toll on his health, and before the final puja, he will get extremely sick, unable to carry out the puja and finish it. There will be tension over his well-being, as well as Vasudha’s condition. It will be interesting to see if Hanumant can finish the vrat for his daughter. Also, the viewers wait to see what happens to Vasudha now.

What will happen next?

