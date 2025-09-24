Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Hanumant feeds poisoned food to Vasudha; Can Dev save her?

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Hanumant being tormented by the mistake made by Vasudha (Priya Thakur) of considering Dev (Abhishek Sharrma) as her husband and loving him. As we know, Dev completed the vrat of Hanumant by lifting Vasudha in his arms and making her pray. Hanumant was further shocked when he saw Dev and Vasudha hugging each other, talking sweet nothings. Hanumant wanted to end this mistake by killing Vasudha. Vasudha got to know about her father’s intentions of killing her. She accepted it as her fate, as it was her father who brought her to life, and he had the right to end her life.

We wrote about Vasudha and Hanumant going to the temple. He will dress her up as a bride and will mix poison in her prasad and feed her. It will be an emotional sequence as Vasudha will very well know that her father intends to kill her. But Hanumant will not know about Vasudha being aware. Vasudha will eat the poisoned prasad, and Hanumant will also be about to eat it.

Will Dev come to save Vasudha and Hanumant?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.