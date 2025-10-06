Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Hanumant quits his job; takes Vasudha away from the Chauhan house

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Hanumant being tormented in his mind, upon knowing that his daughter Vasudha (Priya Thakur) has fallen in love with Dev (Abhishek Sharrma). We saw him taking the drastic step of poisoning his own daughter in order to keep away from being labelled as a cheat by the Chauhan family. He wanted to remain the same old loyalist to the family. We have seen Hanumant breaking ties with Vasudha and addressing her as Malkin, considering her as Dev’s wife and not his daughter.

Amid the prevailing tension over what he has to do to remain loyal to the Chauhan family, which he has served for many years, he will take a big decision. He will decide to walk out of the job and house with his daughter. He will announce his decision to the Chauhan family, and all of them will be shocked. As we know, Avinash and Divya know about Dev’s love for Vasudha. It will be a painful moment for Chandrika and her family to bid adieu to the father and daughter. Avinash will want Vasudha to talk to Dev before leaving. But she will not want to go against her own father. Dev will be in the office when this drama happens at home. Avinash will be tense for his brother.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.