Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Hanumant takes up a strenuous vrat to save Vasudha; Vasudha ignores Dev

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show, produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Vasudha (Priya Thakur) making the ultimate sacrifice to save her husband Dev (Abhishek Sharrma) from the dosh that he is having. As we know, the puja organised as a remedy for Dev was halted, and the Chauhan family saw problems mounting for them. Divya lost her kid and also suffered trauma post her miscarriage. The priest found out that Vasudha was the one protecting Dev all the while. He proposed the thought to Vasudha about her sacrificing her life for Dev. Vasudha readily agreed to do the puja. However, the Chauhan family was unaware of this talk between the priest and Vasudha.

The upcoming episode will see the puja happening as per the priest’s order. This will mean that Vasudha will meet with her death soon, and that her death will happen at the hands of someone close to her. Hanumant, Vasudha’s father, who will be aware of Vasudha’s sacrifice, will plead before the priest to help him save Vasudha’s life.

The priest will give Hanumant a tough vrat to do, which will put his life at risk. Hanumant will want to take up the vrat, as he will want to see his daughter living, even if it means he welcomes death.

On the other hand, Vasudha, being fully aware that she will die soon, will ignore Dev and try to keep away from him. This will hurt Dev, and he will wonder about Vasudha’s strange behaviour towards him.

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.