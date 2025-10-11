Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Hospital drama to kickstart; Dev and Vasudha feel guilty

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Avinash and Divya standing tall as Dev (Abhishek Sharrma) and Vasudha’s (Priya Thakur) biggest support system in getting them married. They had no option left but to abide by the priest’s prediction to get married within the next two days, to save Dev’s life. However, the process of getting married came with a huge price, of lying to Hanumant and hiding a lot of truth from Chandrika and her family. We wrote about the wedding happening successfully, but their happiness was short-lived, as Prabhat saw them as a married couple. He will suffer a heart attack, which will add to the problems of the family.

The upcoming episode will see Dev and Avinash being extremely tense as they rush their father to the hospital. While things will get worse, Dev and Vasudha will feel extremely guilty of their decision to marry without their parents’ consent. Dev will be worried for his father’s well-being.

What will happen to Prabhat?

