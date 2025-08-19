Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Karishma comes up with her next plan; Will Chandrika face defeat?

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Dev (Abhishek Sharma) ultimately realising his love for Vasudha (Priya Thakur). We saw him feel bad when he got to know that Vasudha was the rightful owner of the eyes that formed their logo. We know that Dev was madly in love with the person with the eyes. Now, Dev is head over heels in love with Vasudha, but she has moved to her village after being hurt by Dev’s words.

Dev and Avinash went to the village to apologise to Vasudha and get her back home. They went in the disguise of labourers to work on their damaged house. Vasudha’s grandmother will like Dev and will think of getting her married to him.

While the upcoming episode will see the lover boy Dev trying to apologise to Vasudha, there will be a new threat at the Chauhan house. Karishma will return with a new plan to avenge Chandrika Singh Chauhan (Parineeta Borthakur). She will plan to trap the Chauhan family in a big soup, which will lead to their family image being tarnished.

Will Dev get back home in time to stop Karishma?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.