Vasudha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Dev gets to know about Vasudha’s match with the eyes; Will he believe it?

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Karishma filing a copyright case over the logo of Sattva, the brand of the Chauhan family. As we know, Dev (Abhishek Sharma) is in love with the eyes in the logo and keeps talking to the eyes. However, the only person who knew that the eyes belonged to of Vasudha (Priya Thakur) was Madhav. But since he is no more now, the truth got buried within Karishma. However, Sarita got to know of it and stopped Vasudha from telling the truth to Dev. Dev organised the detailed eye testing to search for the girl with the eyes, present in the logo. However, there was no match found and this disappointed Dev.

We saw Vasudha go to give her eye tested so that the match is found and the logo’s ownership does not go to Karishma. Vasudha pretended as though she cannot talk, and gave a letter addressed to Chandrika Singh Chauhan that they are free to use her eyes, and that she needs nothing in return for it.

The upcoming episode will see Dev finally getting to know about Vasudha being behind the eyes in the logo. He will get to know that it was Vasudha who came and got her testing done, which was approved by the biometrics. However, there will be a twist in the tale. Rather than being happy about it, Dev will suspect it to be fake, and will believe that his brother Avi morphed the eyes in order to keep Karishma away from their logo.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.