Vasudha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Hanumant decides to kill Vasudha and himself; Will Dev get to know about it?

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Dev (Abhishek Sharrma) coming to the temple, exactly when Hanumant was about to drop Vasudha (Priya Thakur) from his arms. As we wrote, Dev got to know from Savitri about Vasudha’s sacrifice for him, and how Hanumant tried to save Vasudha by doing the vrat. He reached the temple and completed the vrat by carrying Vasudha in his arms and making her pray. Dev was angry at Vasudha for not telling him about such a big sacrifice. He did not talk to her. Vasudha and Dev got a moment together, when Vasudha apologised to Dev and they patched up their difference. When Vasudha and Dev were hugging each other, Hanumant saw the scene and was shocked. He further realised that Vasudha saw Dev as her husband.

The upcoming episode will see Hanumant boiling with anger over Vasudha’s audacity to accept Dev as her husband. He will want to stop a big wrong from happening. Hence, he will decide to end Vasudha’s life and also kill himself. He will plan to give poison to Vasudha and also take the same, so that both their lives will end.

OMG!!

What will happen now? Will Dev know about it?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.