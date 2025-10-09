Vasudha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Prabhat sees Dev and Vasudha as a married couple; gets a heart attack

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Dev (Abhishek Sharrma) lying to Vasudha’s father and keeping the truth away from his family, and getting married discreetly to Vasudha (Priya Thakur). We wrote about Chandrika organising a mass wedding where Dev and Vasudha got married, and got the blessings of Prabhat and Chandrika without revealing their identities. Avinash and Divya were of big help to Vasudha and Dev during the wedding, especially with Sarika’s ploy to expose them.

The upcoming episode will see Dev and Vasudha brimming with joy, as the groom and bride after their marriage. Their happy moment will be cut short, as in a shocking way, Dev’s father, Prabhat, will see them together as a newly married couple. Prabhat will be shocked and will soon suffer a heart attack. This will bring about immense drama with the truth now on the verge of getting exposed to Chandrika.

What will happen to Prabhat?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.