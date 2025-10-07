Vasudha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Vasudha refuses her marriage with Dev; Why does she say so?

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Hanumant planning to take his daughter Vasudha (Priya Thakur) away from the Chauhan household. We wrote about him deciding to quit his job and go away. We saw Hanumant cutting Vasudha’s mangalsutra from her neck without her knowledge. This resulted in the ceiling fan falling over Dev when he was sleeping. Vasudha cursed herself and felt responsible for Dev’s accident. The priest further told her that since the mangalsutra was removed, it was to be tied by Dev again in front of the family members in the next two days.

The upcoming episode will see Dev getting to know from Avinash about Vasudha having her mangalsutra and assuming Dev to be her husband ever since the photoshoot happened. Dev will be ready to marry Vasudha again. Avi and Dev will get to know that Chandrika is organising a mass wedding in the next two days. Dev will be seen lying to Vasudha and her father that he has got the consent of Chandrika for marriage, and that they will get married in the mass event. However, the fact will be that Chandrika will not be aware of Dev and Vasudha. Dev and Avinash will worry over their lie, when Vasudha will get to know the truth. She will get angry at Dev and will refuse to marry him this way, without the blessings of her family members.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.