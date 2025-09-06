Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Vasudha accepts Dev’s love; fears Chandrika’s wrath

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Dev (Abhishek Sharma) making all the arrangements needed for his huge love confession. Avinash and Divya helped him by making Vasudha (Priya Thakur) ready on time and sending her to the venue. We wrote about Dev’s warm ambience for his love confession. He welcomed Vasudha in style, presented her with flowers, tied her eyes and took her to the terrace, which was majestically lit. He fell on his knees and confessed his love to Vasudha. Vasudha could not believe what she was seeing.

The upcoming episode will see Vasudha brimming with joy at Dev’s confession. As we know, Vasudha has always been in love with Dev. And now knowing that Dev also loves her in the same way, will mean everything to her. She will happily accept Dev’s love, and in a second, they will dream of a happy life.

However, Vasudha will be worried about Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s decision about their love. She will try to tell Dev about their different lifestyles, and how a servant can never become the daughter-in-law of a big person like Chandrika.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.