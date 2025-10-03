Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Vasudha forced to tell Divya the truth; Divya tries to end her life

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Vasudha (Priya Thakur) getting back her life, after the persistent prayers of Dev (Abhishek Sharma) and Chandrika (Parineeta Borthakur). However, Hanumant severed his ties with Vasudha and also called her Malkin, and thus assumed that his daughter was dead and that the one alive was Dev’s wife. Amidst this, Karishma tormented Chandrika with her threatening vows to ruin Divya’s life. Chandrika allowed Karishma to stay in their house, which baffled Dev and Avinash.

The upcoming episode will see Dev worrying about the reason for his mother to allow Karishma into the house. Meanwhile, Vasudha will listen to Karishma’s conversation and will assume that she has been threatening Chandrika with some motive. Vasudha will make Dev and Avinash listen to the conversation. Further, situations will force Vasudha to tell Divya the truth about her miscarriage. Divya will behave hysterically and will try to end her life, getting suicidal thoughts again. However, Vasudha will handle her with utmost patience and make Divya understand the purpose of her living, which will calm Divya down.

What will happen next? Will Divya’s knowing the truth ease Chandrika’s tension?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.