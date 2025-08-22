Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Vasudha hides in Karishma’s house; Will Chandrika’s plan to corner Karishma work?

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with the Chauhan family caught in a scandal as the Satva product will give rise to creating facial aberrations in people, with a crowd raging to go against the Chauhans for this mishap. Dev and Avinash were forced to return from the village. Later, we saw Chandrika (Parineeta Borthakur) call Vasudha (Priya Thakur) and order her to get back home. Amidst this, Karishma (Pratiksha Rai) made her presence felt to the Chauhans, announcing her hand in the Satva scandal.

The upcoming episode will see Vasudha take the tough route of hiding inside Karishma’s house, without Karishma’s knowledge. This will be a plan brought about by Chandrika. Chandrika will ask Vasudha to hide in Karishma’s house, so that she can take Karishma down and file a complaint against her for abducting Vasudha. It will be interesting to see if Karishma brings down the Chauhan family image with the scandal, or if Chandrika ends up teaching Karishma a lesson.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.