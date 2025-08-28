Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Vasudha races against time; saves Dev’s life

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Karishma (Pratiksha Rai) throwing yet another deadly blow on the Chauhan family. She got Dev (Abhishek Sharma) dragged away, injected him with a drug that made him unconscious, and buried him alive behind the walls in the dense jungle’s cave. As we know, Chandrika Singh Chauhan was warned by the family priest that there was a life threat hovering around Dev and that only his wife could save him.

As predicted by the priest, the upcoming episode will see Vasudha (Priya Thakur) running from pillar to post in the jungle, looking for Dev. She will pray to Ganpati Bappa to do no harm to her husband and to show her the way to save her husband. Vasudha will get an inclination and will run towards the cave where Dev will be buried. On the wall covered with bricks, Vasudha will notice her mangalsutra and will immediately guess that it should be in Dev’s hands. She will break the bricks to revive Dev from the cave.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.