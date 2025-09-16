Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Vasudha readies herself for sacrifice; Chandrika grants Vasudha a wish

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Divya suffering a miscarriage, but being in a traumatic phase where she feels that she is still pregnant and that, her child is fine. The doctor advised the Chauhan family to play along and give Divya the needed happiness and comfort now. The story took an interesting twist when the priest realised that Vasudha (Priya Thakur) was the one who was protecting Dev (Abhishek Sharma) and the family. He asked Vasudha to do a big sacrifice of sitting for a puja, which will mean that she would be taking Dev’s life hurdles on her, which will mean that she will meet her death. Vasudha accepted her fate, and agreed to the puja.

However, none in the family knew of the ultimate sacrifice she was making for the family. Vasudha’s father and Savitri requested Vasudha to now take the shocking decision, but Vasudha, being a loyal servant, wanted to take it up.

The upcoming episode will see Vasudha getting ready for the puja. The priest will ask Chandrika to take the kalash from Vasudha’s house, which she will readily give. Chandrika will thank Vasudha for helping them start the puja with her kalash of water, and will ask Vasudha to spell out any wish that she wants from her. Vasudha will tell Chandrika that she will ask for it when she wants it.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. However, presently, Nausheen has been replaced by Parineeta Borthakur. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.