Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Vasudha to face big punishment; Megha decides to whip her

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, is seeing high-voltage drama with Vasudha (Priya Thakur) almost winning her challenge to unearth the connection between Karishma and Megha. She got to know that they are sisters, trying to ruin the happiness of the Chauhan family. She gathered the CCTV footage proof of it and was about to meet Dev (Abhishek Sharma) when Megha played a big game. She got Hanumant Singh kidnapped and threatened to kill him if Vasudha did not stop her moves. Megha forced Vasudha to burn the proof and return home. Megha later played the dirty game of putting Vasu down in the eyes of Dev and Chandrika Singh Chauhan. She forced Vasu to hug Dev till the time that Chandrika’s eyes fell on this dubious act.

The upcoming episode will see Vasudha facing huge torture at the hands of Megha. Megha will decide to punish Vasudha and will decide to whip her badly. Vasudha will find herself at a crossroads as she will not be able to confide her problem to anyone, but will have to silently take the wrath of Megha.

What will happen now?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.