Weekend Ka Vaar special: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon bring glamour to COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’

The competition has intensified among the housemates of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, who are counting the days to the grand finale. In tonight’s episode, after the roast night, ‘BIGG BOSS’ takes a dramatic turn, revealing a major twist with the announcement of an upcoming eviction. The live audience decide the fate of the nominated contestants. As we near the grand finale, the burning question looms large: Who amongst Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan will say their goodbyes to the house? Find out in tonight’s episode!

Tonight’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ spices things up with a family intervention. Before the family members join for the show, host Salman Khan gives a reality check to the housemates, emphasizing that family members should be inside the house given their newfound popularity and media connections. To start off, Abhishek’s mother spills the beans by talking about her son’s aggressive nature, emphasizing that he is not just playing the game but has zero tolerance for injustice or lies. Later, it is Vicky’s sister-in-law’s turn to be in the spotlight. Salman Khan probes her about Vicky and Ankita’s relationship and sheds light on the controversial statement that came from Vicky’s mother, which raised a lot of eyebrows. Vicky’s sister-in-law reveals that the statement was off the mark. She shocks everyone by disclosing that the rude behaviour between Vicky and Ankita is news to the family as they have never seen them like this. Stay tuned to tonight’s episode to find out what unseen drama and revelations will follow?

Bringing full-on entertainment, Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon join ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ to promote their upcoming film, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’ They steal the thunder by performing their renowned hook step of ‘Agal Bagal.’ For the pure entertainment task, contestants step into each other’s shoes behind a TV cut-out. With Arun taking on Abhishek’s persona, Shahid Kapoor throws a curveball by asking Arun for a Hyderabadi version of ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’ The highlight of the night is Salman Khan demanding a dance lesson from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, insisting on mastering the hook step of their upcoming movie’s hit track ‘Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan.

