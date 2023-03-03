Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engrossing drama wherein the Goenka family is a bit upset about the decision of Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s wedding. However, Aarohi talks it out to Kairav and Bade Papa. At the same time, Akshara says that she respects the decision of Aarohi to marry Abhimanyu. This has brought about some semblance of acceptance between the two families. Now, with the engagement of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) to talk place, Akshara, Abhinav and Abeer decide to leave for Kasauli.

But as we wrote, Abeer fainted in the car which lead to his hospitalization in Birla Hospital. The doctor will treat Abeer for his high fever and will monitor him. Akshara will not allow Abhimanyu to treat Abeer for certain reasons.

The coming episode will see Abeer getting back to normalcy. The doctor will propose to discharge Abeer but will advise the parents to not travel and make the child exert himself for the next few days. This will leave Akshara in a dilemma as this means that she is forced to attend the engagement of Abhimanyu and Akshara.

What will happen next?

