Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara leaves the Goenka house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) being blamed by the entire Goenka family for Aarohi’s (Karishma Sawant) death. As we know, carelessness on the part of Ruhi resulted in her driving the car all alone and Akshara not noticing that the car was moving even after she got Ruhi out of it. Though Akshara managed to get into the car and control it, she was not able to put the hand brake totally, as a result of which Aarohi was hit by the car.

The coming episode will see Akshara not being allowed to see Aarohi for one last time. Above all, Ruhi will start to hate Akshara and will not want to see her. Ruhi will ask Akshara never to come near her. All of this will prompt Akshara to make a big decision.

She will decide to move out of the Goenka house. She will tell Badi Dadi that she does not want Ruhi to grow up seeing her before her every day. Saying this, Akshara will carry a sleeping Abhir in her arms and will leave home.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1094 31st October Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.