Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Akshara (Pranali Rathod) has sent her sister-in-law Muskan to Udaipur for job purpose. However, tension mounts when Manish brings Muskan to the Goenka house. Muskan who knows everything about Abhimanyu and Akshara’s past will find it tough in the presence of the Birlas in the Goenka house.

Abhimanyu and Muskan will meet in the coming episode, which will give a clear idea of Muskan knowing everything about him and Akshara. This will make it very difficult for him. Also, Akshara will be under severe pressure as Meme will want her to come to Udaipur for her birthday.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu will in the coming episode face a situation wherein Ruhi will get to know that Abhimanyu is not her real father. she will feel depressed and sad when her friends will mock at her for lying. This will make both Abhimanyu and Aarohi sad.

How will they cheer up Ruhi now?

