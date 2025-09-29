Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Spoiler: Abhira Hands Geetanjali Her Rights As Armaan’s Wife, Tanya Collapses

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, has seen an engaging drama with Geetanjali handing the responsibilities to Abhira to save her marriage with Armaan, landing her in a dilemma. At the same time, Armaan, Abhira, Kaveri, and Maira set out a plan to expose the former manager, Sundar.

The upcoming episode will feature major twists as Armaan, Abhira, Kaveri, and Maira try to expose the corrupt ex-manager, Sundar, with their scary plan. However, the situation turns tense when Geetanjali faints, and amidst the chaos, the manager dissolves the only proof against him. On the other hand, Kiara is welcomed at the Poddar house, but a mysterious message on her phone creates panic in her life.

Abhira hopes to get together with Armaan and Maira, but guilt stops her. Abhira stands in front of the Devi Maa and hands Geetanjali her rights as Armaan’s wife, which breaks everyone’s heart. While Tanya is determined to lose weight, she follows he trainer’s strict diet, but she exhausts herself to a point that she collapses, leaving Kiara and Krish tense.

Amidst the chaos, Vidya tells Armaan and Geetanjali to return to the Poddar house, but Armaan chooses to stay with Maira and simultaneously take care of Geetanjali. Despite their differences, Armaan shows his vulnerable side to Abhira, confessing his feelings. He asks her to give him a chance and resolve years of misunderstandings, but Abhira walks away in pain.

Will Armaan and Abhira ever be able to unite?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is StarPlus’s longest-running show, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. It started with Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads portraying Naitik and Akshara. The first generation leap introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as the leads portraying Kartik and Naira, respectively. After their exit, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod joined in as the leads, playing the roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Currently, the show stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the fourth-generation leads playing Abhira and Armaan.