Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Spoiler: Geetanjali Puts Abhira And Maira In Danger, Armaan Panics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, has seen engaging drama with Geetanjali telling Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) to help her improve her and Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) relationship. On the other hand, Armaan breaks down in tears, telling Abhira to give him one chance. However, Abhira turns away in pain, leaving Armaan devastated.

The upcoming episode will see a major twist when Geetanjali puts Abhira and Maira in danger. Due to heavy rain, Abhira, Kaveri, and Maira get late to reach the cooking competition. However, they turn their problems into a win by serving their prepared food to the stranded guests in their resort. Abhira vows to start a new chapter of her life with Maira and without Armaan on Dusshera.

On the other hand, Armaan wakes up with a shocking truth that he and Geetanjali consummated their marriage, leaving him devastated and filled with guilt. However, Geetanjali’s obsession reaches another level, and in her anger, she puts Abhira and Maira in danger. Geetanjali drives Abhira and Maira towards the edge of the cliff, inviting danger for all three. On the other hand, Armaan panics as he learns about Geetanjali’s move on Kaveri’s phone.

How will Armaan save Geetanjali, Abhira, and Maira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is StarPlus’s longest-running show, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions. It started with Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads portraying Naitik and Akshara. The first generation leap introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as the leads portraying Kartik and Naira, respectively. After their exit, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod joined in as the leads, playing the roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Currently, the show stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the fourth-generation leads playing Abhira and Armaan.