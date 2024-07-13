Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Twist: Abhira drops her case against Ruhi; ponders over accepting Armaan’s love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) standing on opposite sides, courtesy the case of Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). Abhira was unhappy about Armaan speaking Ruhi’s mind and even questioned him about it. Armaan gave Abhira a justification that they are only friends and nothing beyond that. However, it was a fact that Ruhi could not get Armaan’s thoughts off her mind.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira finally hearing her mind and deciding to drop the case against Ruhi. She will tell all that she prefers an off-the-court settlement. Armaan will be happy that Abhira has done the just thing. Manish Goenka will apologize to Abhira after his harsh reactions to her.

Further, Abhira will also think about reuniting with Armaan. She will consider the advice given by Vidya and will consider getting back to Armaan.

Are we going to see a huge love confession coming from Abhira? Only time will tell.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.