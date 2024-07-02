Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Twist: Abhira enters the Poddar house; saves Vidya’s house

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) rebelling with his Dadisa for every bad move she takes against Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Armaan has vowed that he will hurt himself more if Dadisa hurts Abhira. When Dadisa damaged Abhira’s scooter, Armaan gave his car and money to Dadisa.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira being extremely happy about starting her career as a lawyer. However, her first day’s experience at work, will be tough and she will soon realize that it is not a cakewalk to become a good lawyer.

The episode to air will also see Vidya (Shruti Ulfat) standing beneath the chandelier and talking to someone on the phone. The chandelier will be about to fall on her when Abhira will observe this from outside the house. She will run in, and will push Vidya aside and both will end up falling. In this way, Abhira will save Vidya’s life but will forego the order given to her by Dadisa of never entering the Poddar house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1337 1st July Written Episode Update

Madhav gifted Abhira a new scooter. Abhira was happy, but Dadisa damaged the scooter with her car. Armaan rebelled against Dadisa and put himself in trouble for Dadisa hurting Abhira.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.