Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Twist: Abhira gains entry in the outhouse of Poddar house; Armaan is happy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) feeling sad about the troubled relationship between Madhav and Vidya. She does not want to be the reason for it to get ruined further and coaxes Madhav to come along to the Poddar house. However, at the Poddar house, they are unceremoniously treated as Madhav has brought Abhira along.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira telling Dadisa that she will live in the outhouse of the Poddar family, as Madhav wants her to be near him. Dadisa will object to Abhira staying anywhere in the vicinity of the house. Madhav will get angry and will decide to walk away, but Vidya will plead before Dadisa to allow them entry. Finally, Dadisa will grant permission for Abhira to stay in the outhouse. Madhav too will decide to be with Abhira in the outhouse. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) will be happy and relieved that Abhira will at least be in the vicinity of his house.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1334 28th June Written Episode Update

